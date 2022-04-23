Read Shikimori’s not just a Cutie Chapter 145 Online

Shikimori’s not just a Cutie Chapter 145 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is one of the most-read amorous manga currently and fans for years have been waiting for this adaptation and now it is finally around the corner! Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, also known as “Kawaii dake ja Nai Shikimori-san” in Japan and it is a manga by Keigo Maki which follows the diverting and romantic adventures of Izumi and Shikimori.

Synopsis of

Shikimori and Izumi were best friends in high school. They hold hands on the way home from school, they flirt in the hallways, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants and how to get it, and she can go from cute to cool in no time! The daily life of an herbivore boyfriend and his amazing and sometimes terrifying girlfriend.

Shikimori’s not just a Cutie new chapters are released every week on Saturday. The chapter 145 of Shikimori’s not just a Cutie will release on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM JST. The international concertgoer, the official English translations for the latest chapter will be available by the following date and time in these countries:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Where to read Shikimori’s not just a Cutie manga online?

Shikimori’s not just a Cutie is published on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket website. However, you can buy the officially translated volumes from the Kodansha US website. They have currently translated up to 9 of 12 available volumes.

