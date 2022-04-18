Shaman King Season 5 Episode 52 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Shaman King Season 5 Episode 52 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Shaman King is a famous shonen anime with a rather unconventional theme of Shamanism, that hasn’t been frequently explored in shonen anime. The story is of a shaman called Asakura Yoh, who wants to become Shaman King, by winning a fight that that is held every 500 years. With the help of a strict training plan designed by his fiancee Anna, Asakura works hard everyday and moves closer towards achieving his goal of becoming the Shaman King, so he can contact the Great Spirit. However, he faces obstacles and challenging situations. For example, he butts heads with his estranged twin brother, a powerful shaman, who wants to eradicate the human race to make room only for shamans. The manga ends with Asakura’s son, Hana, waiting at the station for his parents to returnThe franchise gained so much popularity that it got its first anime adaptation in 2001 and even a reboot 20 years later, in April 2021. It is written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei. It was originally published in Shueisha, but is currently serialized in Kodansha. The public response was definitely overwhelming, but the critical response was also largely positive. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of the Shaman King.

Previously on Shaman King Episode 51

The episode was called “The Last Test: Shaman Fight”. The episode gave the idea that the series will end very soon, as the reboot anime follows the plot of the original manga very closely. The spotlight was on Yoh and Hao, and their complex relationship and their conflicting ideologies. Hao becomes Shaman King after fighting the five Grand Elemental Spirits. Yet there is room for a plot twist. Yoh knocks Hao out in a dramatic way.

Shaman King Episode 52 Release Date And Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 21st April, Thursday. In Japan, it releases at 17:55. The rest of the release timings are as follows-

Pacific Time: 1:55 AM

Central Time: 3:55 AM

Eastern Time: 4:55 AM

British Time: 9:55 AM

Shaman King Episode 52 Countdown

Shaman King Episode 52 Spoilers

The episode is titled “God End”. Because of a lack of raw scans, Shaman King episode 52 has not yet been published. Until the next chapter is released officially, we will be unable to access them. We’ll let our readers know when the raw scans for the next chapter become available online so they can prepare themselves.

Watch Shaman King (2021) Episode 52 Online English Subs

Fans have been waiting for it eagerly, and you may watch Shaman King (2021) Episode 52 on Netflix.

