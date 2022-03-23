Shaman King (2021) Episode 48: Release Date, Time And Spoilers- What Will Shaman King Do?

The anime series of Shaman King (2021) Episode 48 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series Shaman King.

Shaman King (2021) Episode 48 Release Date

Episode 48 of the anime series Shaman King will be released on March 28, 2022. The release date has been officially declared and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the release date for the upcoming episode.

Shaman King (2021) Episode 48 Release Time

The release date will be the same for everyone but the release timing will of course be different depending upon the various time zones of the Earth.

The release times have been listed below:

Pacific Time: 1:55 AM

Central Time: 3:55 AM

Eastern Time: 4:55 AM

British Time: 9:55 AM

Shaman King (2021) Episode 48 Spoilers

The spoilers for the upcoming episode have not yet been released. According to the usual rule, the spoilers for each episode or chapter releases one day prior to its original release date. Hence the same rule applies to episode 48 as well.

Once the spoilers get leaked, we will surely update it.

Previously In Shaman King Episode 47

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s rewind and see what happened in the previous episode of Shaman King. The previous episode had pretty much action. Obviously, the episode started with an action scene. Also, we finally met the Mu department. On the other hand, the Five famous Warriors were being given challenging scenes to fight prior to the meeting with Hao.

Where To Watch The Series Shaman King (2021)?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Watching or reading any anime or web series from fake websites can actually harm your electronic device or can get access to your personal details. Also in some countries, watching or reading from fake websites can cost heavy fines.

Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series Shaman King only on Netflix. Netflix is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world.