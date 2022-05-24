Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Release Date: Subaru’s Secrets EXPOSED!

Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 is all set to be released on 28th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Shadowverse Flame Episode 9, And what will happen next?

Shadowverse Flame will be back with yet another interesting episode very soon. Shadowverse flame is the sequel to the anime Shadowverse, which itself is derived from a popular videogame of the same name. Shadowverse Flame premiered on April 2nd this year and has currently released seven episodes.

The main character according to the plot is Ryuugasaki Hiiro, who is a middle school student. He lives with his grandfather and had long believed that his parents died during an accident while he was young. Like in most shonen anime, he is a completely ordinary human until something unexpected happens- in this anime, the unexpected event is him finding a stray cellphone with the game “Shadowverse” already installed in it. Before he knows it, he gets hooked on the game and makes it his hobby.

However, there is a lot more to this game than is seen on the surface. It is revealed that how the game is played will play a role in the cause of a catastrophic doomsday event, that can bring the world to an end. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of Shadowverse Flame.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Release Date and Time:

The episode is scheduled to release on 28th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Saturdays. The episode will premiere in Japan at 22:00. The release timings for other time zones are as follows-

Indian Standard Time- 6:30 P.M.

Pacific Time Zone- 6:00 A.M.

Eastern Time Zone- 9:00 A.M.

Korean Standard Time- 10:00 P.M.

Viewers will have to wait for an hour and a half or more for the subbed version.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Countdown:

Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Spoilers:

The preview of episode 9 is out and it can be found on Youtube. In the preview, we see the characters talk about Subaru having a lot of secrets, and about whether he really likes Shadowverse or not. Hiiro says he wants to see Subaru fight a real battle, and hence, we get the title of episode 9- “Show Me Your Battle!”

Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Online Streaming Details:

Shadowverse Flame episode 7 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.

