Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 Release Date And Time, Spoilers: Light Vs. Fuwari

Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 is all set to be released on 21st May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Shadowverse Flame Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Shadowverse Flame will be back with yet another interesting episode very soon. Shadowverse flame is the sequel to the anime Shadowverse, which itself is derived from a popular videogame of the same name. Shadowverse Flame premiered on April 2nd this year and has currently released seven episodes.

The opening theme is “Shingan” (The Mind’s Eye) by Lanndo featuring Keina Suda, while the ending theme is “My Turn” by Yui Ogura. The main character according to the plot is Ryuugasaki Hiiro, who is a middle school student. He lives with his grandfather and had long believed that his parents died during an accident while he was young.

Like in most shonen anime, he is a completely ordinary human until something unexpected happens- in this anime, the unexpected event is him finding a stray cellphone with the game “Shadowverse” already installed in it. Before he knows it, he gets hooked on the game and makes it his hobby. However, there is a lot more to this game than is seen on the surface. It is revealed that how the game is played will play a role in the cause of a catastrophic doomsday event, that can bring the world to an end.

Previously in Shadowverse Flame Episode 7

Tatsumi Raido from the Fifth Sword challenges Light, a member of the Seventh Flame gang. He even mocks the Seventh Flame president. Light accepts the challenge. Tatsumi Raido is considered a strong president of the Fifth Sword and the digital members kind of scare the Seventh Flame club.

However, after arriving at the battle venue, Itsuki Mitsutagawa tells Light that he will take up the challenge since it was his fault, to begin with. The club president of the Seventh Flame and Fifth sword engage in an intense Shadowverse battle.

Mitustagawa uses his cute cards to begin the fight whereas Raido uses his swordcraft against his cute cards like daisy bear. The battle has ups and downs but Raido always had an upper hand against Itsuki. Raido calls Itsuki and his followers weak and says his cute cards could never defeat his cards full of strengths.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 Release Date

Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 is scheduled to release on 21st May 2022. It is titled “Expectations Are A Curse”.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 Preview

Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 Online Streaming Details

Shadowverse Flame episode 7 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.

