Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Shadowverse Flame Plot:

Shadowverse Flame is an anime based on a video game that is a mix between a fantasy and a role-playing game, Shadowverse, with the main character being a mage, a warrior, a warrior, a thief, and a paladin. It is produced by Zexcs, directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, and written by Rintaro Isaki and Deko Akao. Hiroki Harada is designing the characters and Yoshihiro Ike is composing the soundtrack.

Shadowverse Flame, the second anime series, has been announced. Key personnel have returned to resume their roles. The show will premiere on April 2, 2022. The opening theme is Shingan (The Mind’s Eye) by Lanndo, with Keina Suda as the narrator, and the ending theme is Yui Ogura’s My Turn.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 Release Date & Time:

The Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 will be aired on May 14 2022 at 6:30 AM(JST). Countdown to Episode 7 is just 3 days only!!



Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 Spoilers

Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 is titled “That’s My Strength”. There will be a fierce battle against the Fifth Swordsman Chairman, Tatsumi Radio. Yes, it will be a bloody battle, but we won’t lose anyone in our passion for Shadowverse. If you haven’t watched Episode 6 yet, we recommend you watch it before you watch Episode 7, so you don’t get confused about what will happen in the next episode.

Shadowverse Flame Episode 7 Online Streaming Details:

Shadowverse Flame episode 7 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.

