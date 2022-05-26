Seraph of the End Chapter 115: Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Manga Online

Seraph of the End Chapter 115 is all set to be released on 2 June 2022. Scroll down to know more about Seraph of the End Chapter 115 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Seraph of the End Chapter 115, And what will happen next?

Indeed, a must-recommended vampire-related dark fantasy to watch! It is named ‘Seraph of the End. Its anime adaptation was also released a few years ago. Sticking to the original Japanese manga series, we will be reviewing the release date and time, and spoilers of its upcoming chapter number 115.

Seraph of the End Chapter 114 Highlights:

In ‘Seraph of the End’ Chapter 114, At the age of twelve, Yūichirō and his friend made plans to escape along with the children in Hyakuya Orphanage when they are aged 12. However, these events take a drastic turn as all are found dead. Mikaela sacrifices himself so that Yūichirō can be freed from the clutches.

He ran to the members of the Moon Demon Company to find protection. A couple of years have passed; the main aim of Yūichirō’s life is to eradicate vampires from the face of the Erath altogether.

Seraph of the End Chapter 1 15 Release Date and Time:

‘Seraph of The End’ chapter 115 will be making its grand release on June 2, 2022; at around 12 AM as per JST. If the release time remains accurate enough, its international readers can read this latest chapter according to the time zones given below:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM

Central Standard Time: 10 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM

Seraph of the End Chapter 1 15 Countdown:

Seraph of the End Chapter 115 Spoilers:

Talking about the spoilers of chapter 115, here they are! In 2012, the entire race of mankind will be destroyed because of a “man-made” virus. However, the virus is not applicable to children under the age of thirteen.

Thus, they are only safe. At the same time, a bunch of vampires appears from outside of the surface of the Earth. They want to sweep away the earth, thus putting an end to the same with just a single violent stroke.

Read Seraph of the End Chapter 115 Online:

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read the seraph of the end chapter 115 on Viz Media.

