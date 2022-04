Science Fell in Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The famous anime series “Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It” has been officially announced. Read the full article to know the Release Date, Release Time, Spoilers, Raw scans, Where To Watch, and the character list of the anime “Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It ”

Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

The release date for Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 has been officially announced. The release date which has been announced is April 09, 2022. The release date will be the same for all the countries. Also if there is any news of delaying the release date, we will surely update it on our website

Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Countdown

Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Release Timing

The release timing for different countries for episode 2 of the series Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 will be different. The release timing will always be slightly different as the earth has different time zones and depending on those various time zones, the release timing will vary.

The release timings have been listed below:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The spoilers for episode 2 of the anime series Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date.

The Characters For Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2

The character list for Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 has ben presented below:

Shinya Yukimura Ena Ibarada Suiu Fujiwara Haru Kagurano Rikekuma Kosuke Inukai Arika Yamamoto Kotonoha Kanade Ayame Himuro

Where To Watch The Series The Characters For Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to read the animated series “Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2” on Funimation.