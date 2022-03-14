Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more.

Sasaki To Miyano is a Jpanese manga series created by Sho Harusono. The story revolves around Miyano who likes to spend his day reading boy’s love comics and worrying about his looks until he meets his senior Sasaki who never leaves an opportunity to get close to him.

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 10 Highlights:

In the last episode of “Sasaki To Miyano,” we saw that Miyano tries to figure out what he feels for Sasaki. He keeps telling himself that he needs to be sure about his feelings before giving an answer to Sasaki’s proposal. Miyano visits a fortune teller along with his friend Hanzawa who gives him the best advice. Miyano and Sasaki go out for a cultural fair together where Kuresawa arrives and ask Sasaki if he could help him get Miyano ready for the competition. Sasaki realizes that Kuresawa knows about his feelings towards Miyano. Later, the boys are seen upstairs in the school where Miyano asks Sasaki if he can have more time to answer his confession to which Sasaki responds with a yes.

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 Release Date:

Episode 11 of Sasaki To Miyano will be released on March 21, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 Countdown:

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get latest update on “Sasaki To Miyano.”

Where To Watch Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Funimation.

Sasaki To Miyano Episode 11 Cast:

Sasaki voiced by Yusuke Shirai

Miyano voiced by Soma Saito

Hirano voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Hanzawa voiced by Yuma Uchida

Tashiro voiced by Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Kuresawa voiced by Ryohei Arai

Ogasawara voiced by Yuki Ono

