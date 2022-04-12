Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Sakamoto Days is a comedy-action manga series illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, the story follows Mr. Taro Sakamoto who id the Ultimate Assassin, falling in love with a convenience store owner and chooses to live a peaceful lifestyle with his lover but its not that simple! Keep reading the blog to find out more about Sakamoto Days, its new Chapter 66, Spoilers, Release Date and where you can read the imminent chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 65 Highlights:

Chapter 65 begins with Sakamoto’s flashbacks from the early days in JAA where he used to work with Rion & Akao. Those were time when she was infamous for her cruel ways of killing and sharp tongue. Whereas, Sakamoto and Nagumo were seen making fun of her for wasting too many bullets on a static target. On the other side Akira looks totally murderous as she is in a very desperate situation where she would kill anyone.

A few kilometers away, Shin and Mafuyu were having a really hard time with Toramura as she kept blasting through the big tree trunks, and attacked them with absolutely no mercy. As Shin doped the idea of killing Mafuyu rather he wished to knock out some sense in his fellow otaku. They crashed into a river and would have drowned to death but thanks to the other recommendation candidate, Kaji who saved their lives. Even Toramura showed up in no time, and she later explained how much she is obsessed with Sakamoto and started to narrate the incident when she first saw Mr. Sakamoto. She told who she could never get over the cold look in his eyes and his dynamic fighting style while narrating her feeling she felt like her heart was going to explode. But before she could finish, Shin popes in and started to talk about the caring side of Sakamoto that he admires the most.

The Sakamoto Days has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since November 21, 2020. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 has been on air on April 10th, 2022 and all new chapters are dropped on every Sunday, so don’t miss out on them!

Spoilers for Chapter 66 of Sakamoto Days have been published. Spoilers are generally released online 1-2 days before the chapter’s official release. As a result, by April 9th, 2022, you can expect Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 Spoilers.

Where to Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 Online?

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 66 legally, you can use these two official sites, Viz Media’s official website mobile website, and app. If you wish to read the complete Sakamoto Days manga series then firstly pay a monthly subscription fees of $1.99 and enjoy the whole manga series.

