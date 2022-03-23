Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more about the anime. The last episode of Sabiki Bisco started with Pawoo and Tirol who were driving to Shimobuki Base. Tirol was using the manual and Pawoo asked her to hand it to her but Triol clearly refused.

Pawoo forcefully took the manual from Triol but all her energy went to vain as she was not able to read it. On the other hand we saw that Milo and Jabi managed to survive after the blast. They discuss about the harmful effects of the Rust and say that it could be deadly as well.

Milo with Actagawa left to find Bisco to know about his condition. In this episode we also witnessed the presence of a huge living tetsujin who was reaching towards Nuts and his friends.

On reaching them, it managed to destroy everything as it wiped off the whole town of kids. Nuts creates a trap so that his friends can escape but Mila showed up at the right time and helped him out. Nuts found it weird that Milo was not accompanied by Bisco. Later, he got reinforcement by Pawoo, Triol, Jabi, and a whole army. The situation became problematic when a huge humanoid robot-type thing started to turn on his ignition which threw a blow and tackled everyone. Fortunately, no one died. In the end we saw Milo getting into action after he took the injection.

Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 Release Date:

Also Read: Sasaki To Miyano Episode 12 Release Date And Spoiler

The episode 12 of Sabiki Bisco will be released on March 29,2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 Countdown:

Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 Spoilers:

Also Read: Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

The episode 12 of “Sabiki Bisco” is titled as “Bow and arrow duo.” We will get to see more of Milo and Bisco scenes in the upcoming episodes. Since Bisco has regained his action, now both of them will fight the monster together. Next episode is going to be full of action and entertainment.

Where To Watch Sabiki Bisco Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Crunchyroll.

Sabiki Bisco Episode 12 Cast:

Ryota Suzuki

Reina

Shiro Saito

Miyo Tomita

Natsuki Hanae

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions