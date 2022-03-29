Ryman’s Club Episode 10 Release Date & Spoilers: Mikoto And Tatsuru To Make Decision After The Disbandment Of Their Duo

The famous Anime series Ryman’s Club Episode 10 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and the recap of the previous chapter of the series “ Ryman’s Club ”. Ryman’s Club is also known as Salaryman’s club is a famous Japanese anime series created by Aimi Yamauchi and Teruko Utsumi. The anime is based on badminton sports. The first episode was released on January 30, 2022 and till now has gained a lot of popularity and love from the viewers.

Ryman’s Club Episode 9 Highlights:

The end of episode 8 of Ryman’s Club was a cliffhanger for everyone. Fans were eager to know what happened when Tatsuru decided to end his partnership with Mikoto. Well, episode 9 was not a disappointment for the audience. The episode was titled as “Priority” and started with Tatsuru telling Mikoto that he wants to end their double team. Fabs were eager to know how Mikoto would react to this and how things will change for both of them after this disbandment. Episode 9 focused on the aftereffects of this decision on Tatsuru and how he managed to handle things after this huge unexpected blow.

Ryman’s Club Episode 10 Release Date:

Episode 10 of Ryman’s Club will be released on April 2, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Ryman’s Club Episode 10 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. But from the previous episode, we can expect Mikoto and Tatsuru to make a decision after the disbandment of their duo. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Ryman’s Club Episode 10.”

Where To Watch Ryman’s Club Episode 10?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Ryman’s Club Episode 10 Cast:

Tatsuru Miyazumi

Sota Saeki

Koki Takeda

Mikoto Shiratori

Toya Saeki

