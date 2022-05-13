Rfg Fudousan Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Rfg Fudousan Episode 7 is all set to be released on 18th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Rfg Fudousan Episode 7 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Rfg Fudousan Episode 7, And what will happen next?

The Fudousan RPG is based on a manga written and illustrated by Chiyo Kenmotsu. The production of manga started on 27 July 2018 and is still going on. Produced by studio Doga Kobo and directed by Tomoaki Koshida.

The Fudousan RPG introduces you to a world where the main characters run their daily lives while making everything they do look good. The main character of this magical world, Kotone Kazairo, is a newly graduated magician and is looking for a place to live. He then meets other characters who are very different from each other – Rufuria is a priest, Rakira is a soldier and interestingly, Fa is an impersonal person. Together they help people find affordable homes.

Previously In Rfg Fudousan Episode 6

It takes an exciting turn as a new threat is introduced into the building. This is also a concern for Kotone. The dragon attacked the city and disappeared. Kotone survives the disappearance of the dragon and Rufuria’s doubts that Fa should be a dragon. However, Kotone disputes this because Fa would not do something like that as he is really good. However, Kotone does not completely dismiss Rufuria’s statement and decides to sleep with Fa overnight to find out for himself.

When he walks into Fa’s room, they look at him standing by the window and look the other way. Suddenly Fa falls to the ground and wakes up to find that she is indeed asleep. When they go to bed, Kotone can’t help but think of how different Fa was in the past, starting with Kotone waking up looking at Rufuria’s phone asking her and Fa to come to the castle. When they ultimately reached at the huge castle, they met many people together, including Rakira and the depressed Rufuria.

It was later revealed that the castle was helping people to seek temporary shelter from those who had lost their homes in a dragon attack. Because of this, they are all busy with extra work, which makes Rufuria angry but Kotone himself makes everyone happy. Apart from this Kotone wanted to ask Lady Satona about Fa’s sleep but could not because she could not be reached. That’s when Kotone heard people angry at the dragon who tore down their houses and thought of Fa. In the midst of all this, the girls help solve the fight and eventually find a hidden underground in the castle areas.

Examining it, they discovered that the basement was large enough to accommodate most of the refugee rooms. After all this, Fa asks Kotone if they can sleep together again and you hear Kotone singing his favorite song. However, Kotone was unable to remember any of the lyrics and dropped the extreme words “pure white dragon”. No matter how worried you are, Kotone and Fa go to work and have to help a bad artist find a house. In order to sing to the satisfaction of his heart, finding a home for him was difficult but because of the harvester who stripped him of his destructive song and left him beautiful, not only singing but also making others happy about him. singing. Interestingly, you sing the same song that Kotone did and you can complete the lyrics. As fans think, the song symbolizes Fa’s.

Rfg Fudousan Episode 7 Released Date

The upcoming RPG Fudousan episode, which is the 7th episode, will be released on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Watch Rfg Fudousan Episode 7 Online

You can watch RPG Fudousan Episode 7, as well as the upcoming episodes, on the online streaming platform Crunchyroll.

