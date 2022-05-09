Requiem Of The Rose King Episode 18: Release Date, Preview: Did God Choose Richard To Defeat the Curse of Darkness?

Requiem Of The Rose King Episode 18 will be released on May 15, 2022, Scroll down to know all about its spoilers and more. Requiem of the Rose King is a Japanese manga series written and represented by Aya Kanno. Established on the plays Henry VI, Part 3, and Richard III by William Shakespeare. This series is build on the genre of Dark Fantasy, Historical Drama, and Romance. This series Requiem of the Rose King was originally launched on 4 October 2013.

As the Kingdom of England is separated between the House of York and the House of Lancaster. Richard III, son of the Duke of York, is fighting a battle with himself.

Requiem Of The Rose King Episode 17 Highlights

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1049 Release Date

Requiem of the Rose King Episode 17 was titled as “Because God has chosen this bloody demon.” This episode was all about the battle between Catesby and Richard for the kings crown. As nobody wanted a king who is a demon. What happens next for this we have to watch the upcoming episode.

Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18 Release Date

Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Release Date

Requiem of the Rose King Season 1 Episode 18 will be released on May 15, 2022.

Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18 Countdown

Countdown

Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18 Spoilers

Also Read: Spy x Family Episode 6 Release Date And Time

The upcoming episode of Requiem of the Rose King is titled “Your name.” In this, we will get to see what happens with Richard as the last episode was titled “Because God has chosen this bloody demon.” We will see does really god has chosen him. Is he able to fulfill his dream by taking up the crown of the king to defeat his curse of darkness because he was bullied many times and wanted to rule over everyone?

Where To Watch Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18?

Read More: Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Release Date and Time, Countdown

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, Viewers can watch Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18 on Crunchyroll.

Requiem of the Rose King Episode 18 Cast and Crew

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 164: Release Date

Director: Daisuke Kurose

Writter: Hiroki Uchida

Richard

Catesby

Lord Hastings

Henry VI

Prince Edward of Lancaster

Warwick

Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York

Edward IV of York

Edward V

Richard, Duke of York

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.