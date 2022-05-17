Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Countdown And Read Online

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67, And what will happen next?

Record of Ragnarok is a Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. It began in Coamix’s seinen manga magazine Monthly Comic Zenon in November 2017. It got its own 12-episode-long Anime adaptation in June 2021, which premiered on Netflix. A second season has been announced as well.

The manga’s setting is heavily influenced by Norse Mythology, while we see some characters from Greek, Egyptian, Jewish, Shinto, and Indian mythology as well. We also see historical figures like Nicola Tesla, Jack the Ripper, Rasputin, Buddha, Qin Shi Huang, Nostredame, and Okita Souji. The plot is a very gripping and fresh one. In 1,000 years, gods across different cultures and beliefs come together for a council meeting and decide that humans are irredeemable and don’t have the right to exist anymore.

They plan their extinction, but Brunhilde, who is a valkyrie, proposes that a fair chance be given to the humans. Thus, a tournament is arranged where gods fight against the most influential or well-known humans to date. A total of seven wins will save humanity from extinction. Each human is provided the assistance of a valkyrie to even out the difference in power. However, there is a catch. Should the human lose that battle, not only will he or she die, but the valkyrie will die too. Read on to find out more about the latest chapter of this interesting manga series.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 Release Date And Time

Also Read: In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 7 Release Date

The chapter will most likely release on Monday, 23rd May 2022. Chapters are released weekly. The release timings remain the same every week-

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: 12 noon

British Time: 5 PM

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 Countdown

Countdown

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 Spoilers And Raw Scans

Also Read: Don’t Hurt Me My Healer Episode 7 Release Date

At the time of writing, no spoilers have been released yet. The raw scans will be out 3-4 days before the official release. They can be found on internet communities like 4chan and Reddit.

Read Record Of Ragnarok Online Free

Also Read: Shadowverse Flame Episode 8 Release Date

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read it on Viz Media.

Cast And Crew Of Record Of Ragnarok

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1018 Release Date

The following mentioned is a top cast of the record of ragnorak.

Adam

Kojiro Sasaki

Jack The Ripper

Zeus

Buddha

Heracles

Brunhilde

Loki

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.