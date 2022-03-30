Plunderer Season 2 Release Date And Spoilers; What’s New In This Season 2?

The famous Anime series Plunderer Season 2 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the Plunderer Season 2 Release Date, Release Time, Spoilers, where to watch, and the recap of the previous season of the series “Plunderer Season 1”.

The Anime Series Plunderer Season 2

The anime series “Plunderer” is one of the most awaited series of 2022. Season 1 had left the audience with plenty number of doubts and questions, and right now the audience can not control their patience and excitement anymore.

The anime series Plunderer is initially written by Suu Minazuki. Initially, the anime series Plunderer has been adapted by Geek Toys. The first season had created a large fan base with extreme excitement.

The main plot of the anime series “Plunderer” is connected to one word, that is “numbers”. The writer of the anime series conveys that the worth of the characters of the series can be counted in numbers.

If the count increases, it is obvious that the character is actually doing great. But decreasing the number count can be dangerous for any character since this anime plot has serious rules.

Any character hitting the last count, that is zero will be directly sent to hell right at that moment. This type of plot has not been seen before in any of the manga series.

This plot was absolutely new and the most interesting one. More than a series plot, it looked like a challenging game. Even though the main component of the plot was ‘numbers’, season 1 was mostly about the character Hina. Hina’s main concern was to increase her count with an effective solution, that is by walking.

Hina decided to find Red Baron by walking which helped her increase her count. On the way, she met a few good and bad characters. One of the negative characters was the masked man, Licht who himself was another story.

The Anime Series Plunderer Season 1

Plunderer season 1 was a super hit. Season 1 had a total of 24 episodes, each earning the crown of a superhit. Plunderer Season 1 had aired from January 8 to June 24, 2020. All the characters of season 1 had rocked which actually made the series a blockbuster.

The episode list for season 1 has been presented below:

The Legendary Ace I Hate You! Uniforms are Uniforms Ballot Holder Don’t Apologize, Apologize Hunch It was Delicious Demon of the Abyss Plunderer Serious” Up My Sleeve Entrance Ceremony “Full Stomach 7 Minutes 12 Seconds The Army That Does Not Kill A War For Waste Disposal Ace of Flashing Strikes” Birth of Alcia Cheating Rain Father Promise Unforgivable My Ace

The Anime Series Plunderer Season 2

Fans are waiting for a long time for season 2. After season 1, the audience was very sure that there will be season 2. Also, the approximate date for the release of season 2 of the series Plunderer was meant to be January 2022. But right now it’s March and none of the episodes of season 2 has been aired.

To date, no official news for season 2 has been announced by the production house. But during New Year’s time, there was some news that due to the extreme pandemic situation all over the world, the release date has been postponed. But we are not sure if there will be any release date for season 2 right at this point. Any news we get will be surely uploaded to our website.

Trailer of Plunderer Season 2

Where To Watch The Anime Series Plunderer Season 2?

The anime series Plunderer when released had aired on

Tokyo MX

TVA

KBS

SUN BS 11

Right now, you can watch this series on Netflix or Hulu. But to get access to both these platforms, you need a paid membership.

