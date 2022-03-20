Peerless Dad Chapter 212 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Peerless Dad Chapter 212 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Noh Ga Jang has led a warrior’s existence since he can remember, cut off from the rest of the world and illiterate to top it all until he meets a stunning woman who captures his heart.

He marries her and they live a charmed life, and she gives birth to his children. Noh is left alone with their newborn triplets after she dies during childbirth, against all odds.

Noh swears to the heavens that he will become an excellent man in order to preserve the priceless treasures left by his wife.

Watch the strong hero Noh become a Peerless Dad, and learn just how strong he is for his children in the process.

Peerless Dad Chapter 212 Release Date

The Peerless Dad Chapter is a Korean Webtoon published on Kakaopage, the same platform as Beginning After the End and Solo Leveling. On March 25, 2022, Chapter 212 of Peerless Dad is planned to be released.

Additionally, on Friday each week, a new chapter of Peerless Dad will be released. As Peerless Dad is quite popular in Korea, the Manhwa translations will not take long and will be available on the same day.

Where to read Peerless Dad online?

Tapas has official English translations for the series. They are, however, 10 chapters behind the most recent published chapter and are still the best source for helping author and artist in your appreciation for their effort.

