Paripi Koumei Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Paripi Koumei Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Paripi Koumei has been gathering popularity and clout for the strange and unusual plot of the anime. It was a hit as a manga published in the Kondansha magazine, and it is currently being aired as an anime. The first two episodes have been magical, viewers eagerly wait for the third. Paripi Koumei tells the story of the famous Chinese military strategist Zhuge Liang Kongming, who is reborn in modern-day Japan. Circumstances lead him to meet Tsukimi Eiko, a young and aspiring singer. How they get along and help each other forms the rest of the story. Read on to find out more about the latest episode.

Paripi Koumei Episode 2 Highlights:

The episode starts off with Eiko going on her morning run and lamenting about how she had very few followers on social media and how she’d never be able to fulfil her dream of performing at festivals like Summer Sonia and Voicell Land. Kongming gets 2 Z20 tickets from his employer. The go to see the famous Iriemoto Mia perform. She uses tactics like lowering the BPM in the beginning and increasing as the song approaches the chorus to keep the audience motivated. Kongming concludes that Music is deep, as even if Mia is much more popular than Eiko, she doesn’t impress him like Eiko does. Eiko gets an opportunity to perform in another event on Mia’s. She’s excited, but it is evident that she is being used as a stalking horse. Kongming uses a clever strategy to confuse the audience so they don’t find an exit easily. However, the moment they stop and listen to Eiko’s song, they like and continue to watch the performance. Kongming’s strategy of the Stone Sentinel Maze is successful for the second time.

Paripi Koumei Episode 3 Spoilers

There are no spoilers as of now, but the next episode is titled “Konming, The Path Ahead Clear”.

Paripi Koumei Episode 3 Release Date and Time

The episode will release on Tuesday, 19th April 2022. The timings in different regions are as follows-

Eastern Time Zone- 6 AM EDT

USA Time Zone- 12AM UST

UK Time Zone- 12AM BST

Australian Time Zone- 1 AM AST

Indian Time Zone- 3 AM IST

South Korean Zone- 3:30 KST

Where To Watch Paripi Konmei

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch Paripi Konmei on HiDive, Netflix Japan, and more.

