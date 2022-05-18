Onipan! Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Onipan! Episode 6 is all set to be released on May 18th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Onipan! Episode 6 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Onipan! Episode 6, And what will happen next?

Onipan! is an original Japanese anime television series created by Norihiro Naganuma, animated by Wit Studio, and produced by Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions. It premiered in April 2022 on TV Tokyo. It is a children’s program. It circles around three demon girls (who look really cute). They step into the world of humans with the hopes of building a great reputation for their kind, all while mingling with commoners and attending school. Read on to find out more about the latest episode.

Previously in Onipan! Episode 5

The fifth episode shows the Momo Battle Royale to determine who is the winning “Momotaro” among several people across the country. The three oni-girls are judging, not participating. Momozono Mono seemed like she had the win in her bag, but a new development takes place last minute.

A third competitor comes in named Kurozono Kuro. She gets announced as the winner but then Momo uses MTCG Momotaro Trading Card Game. They start drawing out their personal best cards to dominate each other. The episode ends with a cliffhanger, as we still don’t know who won- Momozono or Kurozono. Stay tuned to find out!

Onipan! Episode 6 Release Date

Onipan’s next episode will be aired on Wednesday, 18th May 2022. The episodes are aired weekly. It can be frustrating to wait for a new episode, but Onipan is worth the wait.

Onipan! Episode 6 Spoilers

The next episode is titled “Legendary Idol Noririn”. The big reveal of the winner of the Momotaro competition will form an important scene in the next episode. According to the promo, a singing show is somehow involved, where we see Noririn perform, winning the audience’s heart. She begins to look like an idol.

Where To Watch Onipan?

Onipan is aired in Japan on TV Tokyo (via Oha Suta). International viewers can watch the same on Crunchyroll, which is an online streaming service for hundreds of anime.

