One Punch Man Chapter 166 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Recap, Cast & News Updates

One Punch Man Chapter 166 is all set to be released on June 9th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about One Punch Man Chapter 166 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read One Punch Man Chapter 166, And what will happen next?

One Punch Man Chapter 166 release is one of the most awaited for the vast majority of fans. One Punch Man is an outstanding anime and manga of the 21st century. It features some of the most aesthetically pleasing battle scenes ever created as well as the highest quality character art and text.



One Punch Man Chapter 165 Highlights

Saitama and Genos were accepted into the Hero Association, but due to low scores on the written entrance test, Saitama’s achievements were not noticed and disliked by the public. The Hero Association holds a meeting of the world’s greatest heroes, warning them that before his death, Seer Shibabawa had a vision that the world was in danger. After the encounter, an alien named Boros launches an attack on Earth.

Outside Boros’ ship, the heroes battle the invaders, while Saitama enters and confronts Boros while keeping a strategic distance to keep the battle interesting. It is unknown whether Boros is a foretold threat or if there is a larger threat on the horizon.

One Punch Man Chapter 166 Release Date



According to some reports, One Punch Man Chapter 166 release date is 09 June 2022. The series has sparked a lot of interest and anticipation among fans. It is also possible that OPM chapter 166 will be released ahead of schedule, so fans should keep an eye out for that. Yes! There are just 27 days left for the One Punch Man Chapter 166 to come out!

One Punch Man Chapter 166 Countdown

One Punch Man Chapter 166 Spoilers

Saitama has no interest in being a hero. In order to achieve his adolescent ambition, Saitama worked for three years and lost all of his hair.

Saitama has become so strong that no one can compare to him now. In fact, everything needed to end evildoers with a single strike has unforeseen consequences: he no longer enjoys the excitement of fighting and finds it quite monotonous. When a 19-year-old cyborg named Genos arrives and vows to study under Saitama, everything changes.

Genos pleads Genos to join the Heroes Association so that they may be recognized as heroes, and Saitama readily consents because she is aware of her true nature.

Where to Read One Punch Man Chapter 166?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake websites. You can read the manga on Viz media.

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Cast and Crew

Saitama

Genos

Garou

Illustrated by: Yusuke Murata

Published by: Shueisha

