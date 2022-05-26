One Punch Man Chapter 165 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

One Punch Man Chapter 165 is all set to be released on May 28 2022. Scroll down to know more about One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read One Punch Man Chapter 165, And what will happen next?

Saitama continues to capture the ongoing spring of Garou’s attack leaving Garou with no choice but to continue to transform his body. He then placed everything in his next attack, in which he attacked with a force that changed the shape of the planet. However, that too has no effect on Saitama. To stop fighting Garou asks Saitama to kill him but he refuses to do so and asks to speak to him.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 Highlights:

Blasting with his friends realizes that the earth’s atmosphere is distorted and that its magnetic field and gravitational pull are distorted. With the Blast explosion showing the Earth’s vision in their eyes, they saw that the Earth was full. The appearance of his three friends is shown; a woman who appears to be a witch, a stranger like Boros, and a male animal like the head of a lion. Together with Blast himself, they all rushed elsewhere to prevent “God” from exceeding the mark of greatness. Saitama is not afraid of Garou’s attack and retaliates with his succession to Normal Punches destroying Garou’s two arms, leaving Hero Hunter with only two arms.

In this case, Garou recalls the words of Sage Centipede and concludes that the “disgusting fist” the monster referred to was Saitama, not Garou himself. Saitama punched Garou hard in the face, causing him to crash on several mountains and eventually fall into a large lake. When he got up a bit, Garou finally refused to hit Saitama and punched him but found a fist held by the hero. After that, he wants Caped Baldy to end his life. However; Saitama simply replies that he is willing to listen to the stories of Garou and the heroes and takes him to a nearby house. There, they were both about to speak within the area.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 Release Date:

One Punch Man Chapter 165 will be released on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 Spoilers:

A battle in which Murata will not make a final battle between two heroes. Instead, this is very similar to the trailer of what might happen next. Moreover, it should not be denied that Garou’s last conversion in the chapter was not the last phase of his power. There is more to come in the next story, There is strong speculation that Blast is the one who brought Boros back. The last panel of the chapter showed Saitama and Garou sitting at a dining table, enjoying dinner. The moon watched them through the window.

Where to Read One Punch Man Chapter 165?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake websites. You can read the manga on Viz media.

One Punch Man Cast and Crew

Saitama

Genos

Garou

Illustrated by: Yusuke Murata

Published by: Shueisha

