One Punch Man Chapter 164: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown, Where To read online

One Punch Man Chapter 164 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. One Punch Man is a famous action manga. The story is based on a superhero whose name is Saitama, who can beat anyone in any battle with his single punch. With the running time, he was bored of his strength because he is not getting anyone who can beat him or can at least compete with him.

One Punch Man Chapter 16 3 Highlights

Also Read: Pokemon (2019) Episode 110 Release Date

While the training session of Saitama was going on he gets the senses of a powerful beast coming. As he was bored of not getting competition in any of his battle, now he thinks that may be he is going to get a tough competition and he was very eager for this battle.

He stepped on a big crab-like monster and smashed it with his single blow and after this, he was going to celebrate his victory and unbelievably he sees a bigger and more powerful than him. The new monster is a member of the Monster Association. Now, it looks like Saitama has got a competing challenge. What happens next will be seen in the next chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Release Date

Also Read: My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 75 Delayed: New Release Date

Chapter 164 of One Punch Man will be released on May 12, 2022. Viewers have to wait for it.

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Countdown

Countdown

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Spoilers

Also Read: Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date And Time

This chapter of One Punch Man will be the most power-packed and full-action-based. The chapter starts with a new round of combat between these two. The monster has yet not got his full power.

Garou has to get ready and show to Saitama that he actually has monster-like powers. He can do evil activities with his power. Garou is trying to make Saitama fight forcefully in One Punch Man Chapter 164 and here real suspense comes to us.

Where to Read One Punch Man Chapter 164?

Also Read: Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake websites. You can read the manga on Viz media.

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Cast and Crew

Also Read: Shin Ikki Tousen Episode 1 Release Date

Saitama

Genos

Garou

Illustrated by: Yusuke Murata

Published by: Shueisha

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc