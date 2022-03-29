One Punch Man Chapter 164 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown- Saitama Vs Garou: The Fight Continues?

One Punch Man Chapter 164 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more.

About One Punch Man

The One-Punch Man was created by ONE, the creator of a Japanese superhero franchise. It follows Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with just one punch, but who searches for an opponent worthy of his incredible strength after being bored by his lack of challenges. In early 2009, ONE launched the initial webcomic.

In June 2012, Shueisha’s Tonari No Young Jump website released a digital manga rework. The manga is drawn by Yusuke Murata and contains 23 volumes as of January 2021. Viz Media has turned a blind eye to the restoration of manga for the English edition in North America, and it is now available in its digital weekly “Shonen Jump.”

Saitama is a superhero with an odd and unassuming pastime: being a hero. To fulfill his childhood ambition, he trained for three years without stopping, losing his hair in the process. Saitama has acquired superhuman strength so that no foe may challenge him. Indeed, everything required to vanquish evildoers with a single blow has created an unforeseen problem – he no longer derives pleasure from struggling, and it’s become quite monotonous.

However, when Genos, a 19-year-old cyborg, appears and reveals his potential, he wants to be Saitama’s disciple. Genos suggests that they join the Heroes’ Association in order to earn Hero certification and that Saitama, who recognizes her identity, accepts immediately. So, the tale of One Punch Man begins with a man who wants to fight strong foes in order to recapture his old enthusiasm and perhaps become popular again.

Related: Saitama Vs Garou In One Punch Man Chapter 161

One Punch Man Chapter 163 Highlights:

In the previous episode, we saw that Garou was not even able to handle a single punch. Saitama’s main words were “I feel like I would rather just obliterate the whole world” which sent goosebumps all over Garou’s body and shook the entire one-punch-man group.

Garou is claimed to be an amazing devil as he wishes to destroy the monster association as well as the hero association. But here he has an opponent in front of him that seems to defy all odds and even made Garou confused.

Garou’s punch in the last chapter made him confident. He seemed to believe that now nobody could defeat him as he has already obtained absolute strength. However, he forgot about the one who should take priority above everyone and everything else in this process. Related: Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 101 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, And Read Online

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Release Date:

One Punch Man Chapter 164 will be released on April 10, 2022. For the international audience, the release date and time are as follows-

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Saturday

Central Time: 11 AM on Saturday

Eastern Time: 12 noon on Saturday

British Time: 5 PM on Saturday

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “One Punch Man Chapter 164.”

Related: FBI Season 4 Episode 16 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, And Watch Online

Where To Read One Punch Man Chapter 164?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake websites. You can read the manga on Viz media.

One Punch Man Chapter 164 Cast: