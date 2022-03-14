Saitama Vs Garou In One Punch Man Chapter 161 – CR News

One Punch Man Chapter 161 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more.

ONE (also drew Mob Psycho 100) and Yusuke Murata of EyeShield 21 created One Punch Man, a very popular hard-core superhero action manga based on the webcomic by ONE (also drew Mob Psycho 100). The characters and story in this manga are compelling, but it’s the fight scenes that stand out. With intricate art and well-written characterization, they’re some of the nicest-looking fights you’ll ever see.

The Heroes of the Storm crew, along with the rest of the characters, arrives at a beach where Tatsumaki has passed out. Saitama tries to share some of his power with Fubuki. Garou arrives at the scene following a battle with the Sage Centipede in order to settle his score with the One Punch Hero.

One Punch Man Chapter 160 Highlights:

In the last chapter of One Punch Man we saw that Sweet Mask reached the battle spot where he sees chaos all around. He witnessed the body of Flashy Flash and a monster who was supposedly trying to cram down him but instead the huge monster was trying to wake up Flashy Flash from the unconscious state. Sweet Mask tries to punch the monster, but gets interrupted by a massive naval ship that came in between the punch and the monster. It directed the readers towards the entry of Saitama who threw all of them away in the sky. King searched for Mr. Saitama. Later it was seen that the King was holding an unconscious Tatsumaki in his hands. On the other hand the New Blizzard group was also seen. Fubuki decides to transfer some of the energy to her sisten when she finds her. She asked Tanktop master to help her out, but he refused as he didn’t want her to surpass his powers. Saitama was seen standing on the top of a ship. The chapter ended with Saitama standing right in front of Garou.

One Punch Man Chapter 161 Release Date:

One Punch Man Chapter 161 will be released on March 24, 2022. For the international audience, the release date and time are as follows-

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Saturday

Central Time: 11 AM on Saturday

Eastern Time: 12 noon on Saturday

British Time: 5 PM on Saturday

One Punch Man Chapter 161 Spoilers:

Reader is very much excited for the next chapter of One Punch Man. In the upcoming chapter, we can expect a battle scene between Garou and Saitama. This battle scene is the most awaited battle scene of the series so far. The last chapter ended with Saitama and Garou coming face to face. It will be interesting to watch how the fight initiates between the two and what would be the end result of it.

Where To Read One Punch Man Chapter 161?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake websites. You can read the manga on Viz media.

One Punch Man Chapter 161 Cast:

