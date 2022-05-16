One Piece Episode 1018 Release Date And Time, Spoilers Revealed on Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1018 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022. Scroll down to know more about One Piece Episode 1018 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch One Piece Episode 1018, And what will happen next? The One Piece Episode 1018 release date and time have been revealed so to know The One Piece Episode 1018 Spoilers, Release Date and Time, and Where To Watch Online the keep reading. Fortunately, given the global popularity of One Piece, the episode will be broadcast as a simulcast so that fans around the world can watch the war that escalates between the Straw Hat Pirates and Kaido along with Kaido.

One Piece Episode 1018 Release Date Also Read: FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date The English sub version of One Piece Episode 1018, titled “The New Generation Vs The Two Emperors,” will air this week on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The episode will first air in Japan before being subbed and made available to the rest of the world. The English subtitles for Ep 1018 will be available a few hours after the initial episode. The One Piece Episode 1018 release time in international time zones as well: 11:00 AM JST



7:00 PM PDT

10:00 PM EDT

3:00 AM BST

Here is the preview uploaded by one of the most famous ONE PIECE NEWS & SPOILERS Twitter accounts. Ep 1,018 preview.#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/7GhiO9z8Si — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) May 15, 2022 One Piece Episode 1018 Countdown Countdown

One Piece Episode 1018 Spoilers

Also Read: Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 18 Release Date

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1018 is titled as The New Generation Vs The Two Emperors. As the Four emperors ruled the seas for a very long time. They sail the seas fearlessly because no one or organization can challenge their authority. For the first time in a long time, individuals worthy and strong enough to stand up against them appeared. For a while, the new generation, also known as the supernova, has been attacking the Yonkou territories. Many have succeeded, while others have lost their lives for their mission. Kaido is considered invincible around the world, and it is said that no one can defeat him even one on one.

Its scales are so thick that no one can deal even the slightest damage. But everything changed when Luffy discovered the Ryou technique. When Luffy punched Kaido, blood came out of his mouth. Even Big Mom was surprised to see Luffy punch Kaido and make him kneel. Kaido has identified Luffy, Kaido, and Law as monsters and is ready to fight them alone. But Big Mom is there to help her. What will be the outcome of this battle?

Where To Watch One Piece Episode 1017?

Also Read: The Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 88 Release Date

It’s a famous anime/manga series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

Also Read: Spy X Family Episode 7 Release Date And Time

The following mentioned is a top cast of one piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.