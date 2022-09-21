One Piece Chapter 1061 Reddit Spoilers, Release Date, Twitter Reactions And More

One Piece Chapter 1061 is all set to release on 25th September 2022. Scroll down for more information about One Piece Chapter 1061, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, and many more.

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Since July 1997, it has been serialized Shueisha’s shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, with individual chapters compiled into 102 tankbon volumes as of April 2022. It has also adapted manga series into films and anime series.

Previously In One Piece Chapter 1060:

Chapter 1060 of the series One Piece started with Robin discussing the Seven Warlords. Robin gets the duty of awareness. His main responsibility was to make Luffy aware of any danger. Robin was satisfied and was ready to do as per Luffy’s orders. On the other hand, Luffy lies do start narrating his dream again. He says that his main motive is to free everyone.

He also wishes to get back all materials and objects that were stolen away from his brother and him when they were kids. Luffy shares all his dream projects that he aims to do. But Luffy also realizes that achieving a few of his dreams was way impossible. Even if the crew after hearing knew that achieving Luffy’s motives was impossible, they decided to motivate and support him.

Later in Momoiro Island, Luffy meets Sabo and Sabo apologizes for the fuss he created. He also continues to say that he eventually did not kill Cobra. Hearing this confession, Luffy replies that he was quite aware of the fact that Sabo did not kill Cobra in the first place. Hearing this both Sabo and the whole group came out with a shocking expressions. The episode ended with this.

One Piece Chapter 1061 Release Date And Time:

One Piece Chapter 1061 will release on Monday, September 25 at 11:00 AM ET. It will release according to the following time zones.

11:00 AM ET

10:00 AM CT

8:00 AM PT

One Piece Chapter 1061 Countdown:

Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1061 Spoilers And Leaks:

Unfortunately the spoilers for chapter 1061 have not yet been released. According to the usual rule, the spoilers get leaked one day prior to its original release date. Hence you have to wait for the spoilers to get released.

Where To Read One Piece Chapter 1050?

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

The following mentioned is a top cast of one-piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

