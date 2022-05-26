One Piece Chapter 1050 Spoilers, Raw Scans And Release Date Revealed

One Piece Chapter 1050 is all set to be released on the 29th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about One Piece Chapter 1050 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read One Piece Chapter 1050, And what will happen next?

The list of 2000s Shonen manga is incomplete without mentioning One Piece. It is the longest-running manga ever, and fans are far from tired of it. In fact, the plot has never been more intense.

One Piece revolves around Monkey D.Luffy, whose body has the properties of rubber. He leads the Straw Hats around the oceans of the world in search of the ultimate treasure, the “One Piece”. Apart from being one of the highest-grossing franchises ever, it also holds a Guinness World Record for “the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author”. It was also the best-selling manga for eleven consecutive years from 2008 to 2018.

Read on to find out more about the latest chapter of the award-winning manga.

One Piece Chapter 1050 Release Date and Time:

Chapter 1050 is scheduled to release on 29th May 2022. Chapters are released weekly, on Sundays. The release timings of different time zones are as follows-

Pacific Time: 8 AM (May 29th)

Central Time: 10 AM (May 29th)

Eastern Time: 11 AM (May 29th

British Time: 4 PM (May 29th)

European Time: 5 PM (May 29th)

India Time: 8.30 PM (May 29th)

One Piece Chapter 1050 Spoilers:

Some early spoilers have revealed that Luffy will finally win against Kaido. This is good news for Luffy fans, because Luffy has been losing to Kaido. However, Luffy has also been getting stronger, and he will finally beat Kaido in the next chapter. The name of the chapter itself is a giveaway- it is titled “Glory”. Luffy’s rivalry with kaido helped him reach Gear 5, and the final showdown is anticipated to happen next chapter.

Where To Read One Piece Chapter 1050?

It’s a famous anime/manga series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

The following mentioned is a top cast of one piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

