One Piece Chapter 1049 Release Date, Reddit Spoilers, Raw Scans And Read Online

One Piece Chapter 1049 will be released on May 16, 2022, Scroll down to know all about its spoilers and more. The new chapter of One Piece manga will be delayed this week, with the assurance that Eiichiro Oda will come up with another amazing chapter for suckers. After the first caching of the 1015 occasion of One Piece suckers praised the occasion as the most stylish ever and now, in the coming chapter, they should be more set. Still, suckers are still unfit to connect the missing blotches and search for their answers. Perhaps this new leak from One Piece chapter 1048 will help them a little.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Highlights

Luffy orders Momonosuke to get rid of Onigashima. Momonosuke has a flashback, and he begins producing fog. Kaido vows that he will not run away and will confront Luffy’s attack head-on. Using a huge dragon torch, Kaido transforms into a fire dragon.

When Kaido comes in contact with anything, it immediately melts away, and when Luffy strikes him, he burns out and is unable to cause any harm. Meanwhile, as we begin a flashback, Usopp expresses his apologies to Kinemon and Kiku for deserting them.

We see Kozuki Oden’s final moments in the flashback when he issues commands to his retainers to flee. While Kaido pursues Momonosuke to finish the issue, Orochi confirms that Toki is no more. Orochi’s fury grows with each passing year.

The people of Wano have continued to live in the meantime, anticipating Toki’s long winter prediction. The citizens of Wano are sending flame torches as a sign of their hopes today. The Denjiro finally destroys Orochi. Luffy uses his newly formed Bajrang Gun attack.

One Piece Chapter 1049 Release Date

One Piece Chapter 1049 is all set to be released on Sunday, May 16, 2022.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 16th

India – 9:30 PM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 16th

One Piece Chapter 1049 Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1049 Spoiler & Predictions

There’s still time for One Piece chapter 1049 spoilers. However, since there will be no break the week after, the leaks are likely to come sooner rather than later. For quite a while, Kaido and Luffy have been fighting it out. He is not ready to die like Luffy.

Kaido has also exhibited a new phase that makes his opponent’s life far more difficult. Luffy can attack and hit his opponent without actually coming into direct contact with them because to this level of Haki.

Luffy, despite having been defeated on numerous occasions, persists in rising and challenging the emperor with greater passion. Wano’s people appear to be about to receive their wishes rather soon. Luffy is putting his last effort into defeating Kaido, and it’s possible that these attacks will be enough. We’ll never know, though, since Kaido is called the world’s toughest animal.

Wano’s Hopefulness

The last chapter featured a lovely panel in which Wano residents released lanterns into the sky to convey their hopes. It’s a fantastic image that conveys the message that the people of Wano continue to seek freedom and haven’t abandoned hope.

The Strawhat Pirates are facing their most dangerous adversary, Kaido, as they come to the final stretch of their journey. If Luffy defeats Kaido tonight, the people of Wano will be able to live as free people tomorrow; otherwise, their suffering will continue.

Where To Watch One Piece Episode 1049?

It’s a famous anime/manga series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

The following mentioned is a top cast of one piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

