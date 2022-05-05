One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date, Spoilers & Summary: Kaido Will Transform Into A Dragon That Is On Fire.

One Piece Chapter 1048 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. One Piece is a young-led action-adventure manga whose author is Eiichiro Oda, which comes as a young-led literary collection weekly. Based on an imaginary world that is under the control of pirates. On the whole, it represents the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a wilful young caption with the capability to stretch like rubber.

Firstly launched in July 1997 and till now it has published more than 1000 chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Highlights

In chapter 1047 of One Piece, the main focus was on the fight between Kaido and Luffy, as we all have seen Kaido was bombarded by Luffy with a huge duke which was large enough to wholly cover the sky of the island.

Between the fight, Kaido came out with something important which was related to the devil fruit capability of the pirate king, Gol D. Roger. Kaido, in a shocking discloser, confirmed that Roger was not the user of Akuma no Mi. Besides this, we have also seen that Orochi is still living and he is going to build more problems for the Straw Hat Pirates in the approaching manga chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date

One Piece Chapter 1048 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at 12:00 AM JST.

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday

One Piece Chapter 1048 Countdown

Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1048 Spoilers

In this chapter, a short recap is assumed of the previous condition. Momonosuke is assumed to be seen in the action part trying to create a firestorm. Ichiji and Reiju will be on the cover as invaders. We all have seen the evil side of the Orochi in the last chapter. So, in this chapter, we will see Denjiro cutting off Orochi’s head. To read this interesting chapter we all are eagerly waiting and this wait will end on the 8th of May.

Where To Watch One Piece Episode 1014?

It’s a famous anime/manga series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

The following mentioned is a top cast of one piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.