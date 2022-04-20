One Piece Chapter 1047 Delayed Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

One Piece Chapter 1047 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. One piece is one of the longest-running manga series of all time. It established certain standards and trends for much shonen manga. Written and illustrated by Oda Eiichiro, it portrays the journey of Monkey D.Luffy, who accidentally gained the superpower of sharing his body’s properties with that of rubber. Together with the Straw Hat Pirates, he dreams of finding the world’s greatest treasure- One Piece, so he can finally become the king of pirates. The manga has been serialized for about 25 years now, in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

It received its anime adaptation in 1999, and it’s still running, just like the manga. Apart from being one of the highest-grossing franchises ever, it also holds a Guinness World Record for “the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author”. It was also the best-selling manga for eleven consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. As it is set in an alternate universe, it has a totally different geography from the planet Earth and has elements of the supernatural in it, without which any shonen anime of the 2000s seems incomplete.

The story depicts the Straw Hat Pirates increasing in number as and when they go on newer adventures, meet more people and make multiple friends and allies. The latest chapter of the manga has been delayed by a week, and the break is for the author to relax and a time to work on his mental and physical health. Turns out, such breaks are regular and very necessary. The readers, however, don’t have to be too heartbroken because the new chapter will include a color spread. Read on to find out more about the latest chapter.

Previously In One Piece Chapter 1046

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1014 Delayed Release Date & Spoilers

The previous chapter impressed the entire fanbase, as it finally showed the much-awaited transformation of Luffy into his Gear 5. He acquires the power to turn into a giant and also “catch” lightning to use it as a weapon. Luffy’s fight with Kaido was a hit among fans.

The chapter also shows Raizo planning to flood the entire castle.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Release Date And Time

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1046 Release Date And Spoilers

One piece chapter 1047 will release on Sunday, 24th April 2022 8:00 AM Pacific time.

Central Time: 10 AM (April 24th)

Eastern Time: 11 AM (April 24th)

British Time: 4 PM (April 24th)

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM (April 24th)

One Piece Chapter 1047 Countdown

Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1047 Spoilers

Also Read: Read One Piece Chapter 1045 Online

Since the manga has not yet resumed its break, raw sketches and spoilers are expected only after 19th April 2022.

Where To Watch One Piece Episode 1014?

Also Read: Read One Piece Chapter 1044 Online

It’s a famous anime/manga series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Super excited to read the new chapter of One Piece but don’t know where to read it from? Don’t you worry, as you can read One Piece manga online on VIZ Media, manga platforms, and can also support the creators?

One Piece Cast And Crew:

The following mentioned is a top cast of one piece anime series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.