One Piece Chapter 1046 Release Date And Spoilers: Luffy Gets A Huge Power Up In Chapter 1046

One Piece Chapter 1046 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Eiichiro Oda’s epic pirate story manga has earned enormous worldwide acclaim. and It has already climbed to stratospheric altitudes. One Piece is a manga series about a rubber child named Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to be King of the Pirates. Let’s have a look at the release dates, spoilers, and last chapter recap in this article if you are eagerly waiting for its latest updates.

One Piece Chapter 1045 Highlights:

If you have missed reading it’s a previous chapter here is a short summary of the last chapter recap. Where Luffy’s final battle with Kaido is drawing to a close. Both men have put everything they have into this battle. Fans got amazed by this chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Release Date:

After a little wait of fans, it’s ultimately decided that On Sunday, April 10th, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST, One Piece Chapter 1046 will be released.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Spoilers:

Fans usually predict and wonder about what will happen in next? So first let you make known the title of chapter 1046, which is”Raizo” Here are some previews of chapter 1046 (Raizo) of One-piece, Fans want to see Luffy with a huge amount of powers in the next, Eiichiro Oda captivated the hearts of everyone when he revealed Luffy’s “Gear 5”, which the Straw Hat Pirate captain wakes during the confrontation with Kaido. However, we will see that the battle is still going on. And it is creating enthusiasm among their fans to watch this episode.

Where To Read One Piece Chapter 1046?

All the previous chapters of One-piece Chapters have streamed on Viz Media online platforms, so fans can easily read this chapter (1046 of One piece)on this platform. Or you can read it on any online platform.

Characters One Piece manga series:

The below mentioned are the top cast or characters of One piece manga series.

Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Brook, Nami, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Usopp are some main characters of one piece.

