One Piece Chapter 1045 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

The famous series “One Piece Chapter 1045” will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series “One Piece ”.

Previously In Chapter 1044 Of The Series Once Piece

Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s read what happened in the previous chapter.

Chapter 1043 ended with Luffy being unconscious. In chapter 1044, Mr. Luffy got back his consciousness. Later Luffy met Sanji, Marco, Hyogoro, and Kid for the conference about the devil fruit. During the conference, Luffy revealed the dragon fruit’s name as “Hito Hito Mi: Model – Nika”. On the other hand, Kaido realizes someone is hiding on the roof.

One Piece Chapter 1045 Release Date

One Piece Chapter 1045 will be released on April 4, 2022. The release date for chapter 1045 will be the same all over the world, but the release timing will be completely different. To date, there has been no news of delaying or rescheduling the release date. But if there is any sort of news, we will surely update it on our website.

One Piece Chapter 1045 Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1045 Release Timings

One Piece chapter 1045 will be released at different times due to the different time zones of the Earth.

The timing list is presented below:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5 PM

British Time: 10:00 AM

One Piece Chapter 1045 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 1045 has not yet released. The usual rule defines that the spoilers for every chapter or episode gets released one day prior to its original release date. Hence we did not get our hands to any of the spoilers, but once we get them we will surely update it in our website.

Where To Read The Manga Series One Piece Chapter 1044?

We have never suggested our readers read any manga series from any illegal or fake website. Even this time, we advise you to read the upcoming chapter of One Piece only on Viz Media. But before reading the chapter, you have to make sure that you have a paid subscription o Viz Media as only a paid subscriber can get access to the latest chapter.

