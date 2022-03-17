One Piece Chapter 1044 Delayed Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

One Piece Chapter 1044 is all set to be released on the followng date, Scroll down to know more. The most awaited chapter, chapter 1044 of the manga One Piece is releasing soon. Read this full article to know the release date, spoilers, where to read, and lastly the recap of the previous chapter.

Previously In One Piece Chapter 1043

Before reading the spoilers for the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

The last chapter started with Carrot and Nekomamushi’s fight. Kaidou and Onigashima decide to push every citizen of Wano in the work of weapon making. The people of Wano have no other choice but to work for them and make weapons as they say. On the other side, Momonosuke decides to surrender himself to Luffy. But surprisingly we find Luffy’s face comprised of a big smile. Later we got to know that Zunesha announces that she could hear the sound of the “Liberation Drum” after 800 long years. This “Drums Of Liberation” states that the Joy Boy is returning after 800 years.

To know what happens after Joy Boy returns, make sure you read the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1044 Release Date

The upcoming chapter, chapter 1044 of the manga series One Piece will be released on March 18, 2022. The release date will be the same for everyone but the release timing will be slightly different depending upon the respective time zones. Also to date, there has been no news of delaying the release date of the upcoming chapter. We will definitely inform you if there is any sort of news.

One Piece Chapter 1044 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 1044 for the manga series “One Piece” have not yet been released. We know the spoiler rule stands that all the spoilers get released one or two days prior to it’s the original release date. Hence right now, we have no spoiler to present.

Where To Read The Manga Series One Piece Chapter 1044?

We have never suggested our readers read any manga series from any illegal or fake website. Even this time, we advise you to read the upcoming chapter of One Piece only on Viz Media. But before reading the chapter, you have to make sure that you have a paid subscription o Viz Media as only a paid subscriber can get access to the latest chapter.

