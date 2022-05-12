Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 107 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, often abbreviated as ORV, is a famous web novel. The novel is divided into 5 volumes, each containing a number of episodes, along with a 5-part epilogue. Each episode is further divided into around 4–8 chapters. The novel was exceedingly popular in the Korean web novel reader community, having exceeded 26 million views on Munpia by September 2019. In February 2020, a day after the end of the webnovel, an ORV webtoon was announced.

It is currently being produced by Redice Studio and published by Naver Webtoon. The webtoon has attained a high level of popularity in Korea as well as abroad; by May 2021, it had accumulated 360 million global views and consistently ranks at the top of the Wednesday webtoon list in Korea. The plot is a mysterious and eccentric one. If seems as if the author took a page out of Nostradamus’s book. A novel called “Three Ways To Survive In A Ruined World” is published and distributed all over the world, but the author is anonymous.

KIm Dokja is the only reader who read the novel earnestly and followed it to the end. Surprisingly, the world begins to move towards its ruin for real, and the story in the book begins to unfold in real life. Kim Dokja’s extensive knowledge of the novel is very helpful in surviving the apocalypse-like situation. Kim Dokja allies with Yoo Joonghyuk, the protagonist of Ways of Survival, in order to change the novel’s original plot and more quickly approach the end of the story. As Kim Dokja and his party members progress through the scenarios, they face increasingly difficult threats and life-or-death challenges, struggling to stay alive and work together as they aim to destroy the Star Stream that demands their suffering.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 107 Release Date

The chapter is scheduled to release on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022. However, there is a possibility of an early release.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 107 Spoilers

Currently, No spoilers have been released for the omniscient reader’s viewpoint chapter 107 yet, we will update this section as soon as possible.

Where To Read Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 107?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it from Line Webtoon and ManhwaBookShelf.com.

Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 107 Cast:

