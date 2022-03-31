Nano Machine Chapter 99 Release Date, Spoilers, Chapter 98 Recap

Nano Machine Chapter 99 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Chapter 98 of Nano Machine began with Yin Moha’s clan being offered help by Cheon Yeo Woon. Cheon Yeo Woon announced he wanted to aim for Elder Yin’s subjugation. He also expressed his wish of becoming the next successor of Demonic Cult. At first, Yin Moha was shocked and didn’t know what to say. She was taken aback by his words, but soon she gets the news of Poison Clan being ruined by Yeo Woon. The eleventh prince showed his skills at the right time to get rid of her remaining suspicion.

The power in his sword skills increased and the soldiers didn’t take long to realize it. On seeing the true power of the demon’s sword clan, Yin Moha sat on the ground and started meditating. However, her meditation was interrupted by some unknown people who infiltrated the place of peace. The people of this gang threw poisonous needles at her in order to prevent her from the process. But why worry when Yeo Woon was there to look after her and guarded her. In the end, we saw Yin Moha realizes that she is faithful to Yeo Woon.

Nano Machine Chapter 99 Release Date:

Nano Machine Chapter 99 will be released on April 1, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Nano Machine Chapter 99 Countdown:

Where To Read Nano Machine Chapter 99?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from a fake platform. You can read all the chapters on Tapas.io’s Official Website and ManhwaBookShelf.com.

Nano Machine Chapter 99 Characters:

Cheon Yeo Woon.

Seob meng.

Cheon Kyung Woon.

Cheon Jongsum.

