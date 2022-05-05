Nano Machine Chapter 104 Release Date & Spoilers: Blood God Extreme Art: Yeo Woon VS First Elder

Nano Machine Chapter 104 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Nano Machine is written by Hanjungwolya and Geumgangbulgoe. It is a sci-fi Korean manhua that has been gaining popularity very quickly. The manhua also has elements of martial arts, fantasy, and a traditional ancient setting.

The protagonist is Cheon Yeo-Woon, who is an orphan born into the demonic cult. He is the typical main character with a background filled with hardships. He is eventually held captive and his life is put in danger. Luckily, one of his descendants travels back in time and finds him. He implants a nanomachine in him. The nanomachine can perform several functions like self-healing, scanning, and reconstructing the body to utilize Techniques and skills.

It will automatically heal any injury or wounds in the body, will translate different body languages, and has special abilities such as invisibility mood, training mode, and flying mood. After it activates, he leaves the Demonic Cult and sets out on a journey to change his life by becoming the best martial artist and learning how to properly utilize the nanomachine inside of his body.

Previously in Nano Machine Chapter 103

Chapter 103 starts with the Lord’s intense entry into the meeting room, followed by everyone hailing the demonic sect. The lord’s intimidating gaze even took Yeo Woon by surprise. The ninth leader then talks about the happenings in the duration when the Lord was away. The ninth leader makes his allegiance to Yeo Woon very clear and asks for the disbandment of the poison clan.

The remaining elders had not seen this coming, so they sit still and listen in shock. The Lord doesn’t react, but the first elder seems very furious at the revelation. The final panel of the chapter shows the first elder charging toward Yeo Woon to attack him.

Nano Machine Chapter 104 Release Date and Time

Nano machine chapter 104 will be released on Monday, 9th May 2022. The timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM on Monday

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM on Monday

Eastern Daylight Time: 12:00 Noon on Monday

British Summer Time: 5 PM on Monday

Nano Machine Chapter 104 Spoilers

So, after the war, everyone gathered for the meeting. The ninth elder informed the Lord that the poison clan had been destroyed. Furthermore, Cheon Yeo Woon has completed the sixth examination.

He’s now a twelfth elder, as a result. The first elder was truly enraged to hear this and immediately went after Cheon Yeo Woon. He leaped into the air to deliver his strike on the prince, who was looking down at him from above.

The consequences of a Nano Machine insurrection will be highlighted in chapter 104. One of the four legendary spirits, Yeo Woon will cast the Extreme art of the Blood God on him. The Mu Jinwon will be swiftly killed as a result. As a result, Lee Hamming’s involvement is not required to handle Jinwon’s insolence in any way.

However, the following chapter will also include what the Lord has to say about the events in court. Yeo Woon is ruthless, and the Lord will no doubt take notice of him. This might hinder Yeo Woon’s ambition to inherit the throne.

Where To Read Nano Machine Chapter 99?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from a fake platform. You can read all the chapters on Tapas.io’s Official Website and ManhwaBookShelf.com.

Nano Machine Chapter 99 Characters:

Cheon Yeo Woon.

Seob meng.

Cheon Kyung Woon.

Cheon Jongsum.

