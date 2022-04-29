Nano Machine Chapter 103 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Nano Machine Chapter 103 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Nano Machine is written by Hanjungwolya and Geumgangbulgoe. It is a sci-fi Korean manhua that has been gaining popularity very quickly. The manhua also has elements of martial arts, fantasy, and a traditional ancient setting.

The protagonist is Cheon Yeo-Woon, who is an orphan born into the demonic cult. He is the typical main character with a background filled with hardships. He is eventually held captive and his life is put in danger. Luckily, one of his descendants travels back in time and finds him. He implants a nanomachine in him. After it activates, he leaves the Demonic Cult and sets out on a journey to change his life by becoming the best martial artist and learning how to properly utilize the nanomachine inside of his body.

Previously on Nano Machine Chapter 102

The chapter opens with Cheon Yeo Woon talking to Li Haming about Anonymous. The 12th Elder demands his subordinate to hunt down the man who passed the sixth test seventy years ago. Hamming thinks hard about it and concludes that it was one other than the teacher of the Taesan sect, In Ji Cheon. This came as a huge revelation since that is none other than Cheon Yeo Woon’s grandfather. The elder was shocked and wondered if there was true.

Yeo Woon is perplexed because he knows that his grandfather has been dead for twenty years now. The episode also shows the elders arriving at the Demon Cult main hall. While half of them looked severely injured, Hyeonma elder Mu Jin-Won looked in fine condition. Huan Yi realizes that Demon Cult has joined with the Murim Alliance. The 4th and 5th elder declared their dislike towards Yeo Woon telepathically. The final panel brought the Leader to set his foot inside the hall.

Nano Machine Chapter 103 Release Date and Time

Nano Machine chapter 103 is scheduled to release on Friday, 29th April 2022. The release timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM on Friday

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM on Friday

Eastern Daylight Time: 12:00 Noon on Friday

British Summer Time: 5 PM on Friday

Where To Read Nano Machine Chapter 99?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from a fake platform. You can read all the chapters on Tapas.io’s Official Website and ManhwaBookShelf.com.

Nano Machine Chapter 99 Characters:

Cheon Yeo Woon.

Seob meng.

Cheon Kyung Woon.

Cheon Jongsum.

