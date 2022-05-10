My Hero Academia Chapter 355 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about My Hero Academia Chapter 355 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch My Hero Academia Chapter 355, And what will happen next?

A lot of battles are to begin in the upcoming chapter, and this has left the readers on the edge of their seats. My Hero Academia is an inspiring and interesting manga, about Midoriya Izuku, who was born a normal human in a world full of people with superpowers.

His genuine desire of sacrifice, altruism, and service impresses his lifelong idol, All Might, who is also the Number One Hero in Japan. All Might is reminded that being strong is not enough to be a hero. The desire to put other people’s lives before you is what makes you a hero. He decides to make the quirkless Izuku his successor.

How Izuku still works towards becoming the Number One Hero despite lacking natural superpower forms the rest of the plot. My Hero Academia is considered to be a very well-written anime, that doesn’t just circle around the main character. Many characters, including most of Izuku’s classmates, are given a strong purpose and impressive character depth.

Currently, the plot is as thick as it gets- characters dealing with people in their past trauma, heroes fighting dangerous villains, and of course, our protagonist, who is constantly testing the limits of his newfound power. Scroll down for details of the latest chapter of My Hero Academia.

Previously in My Hero Academia Chapter 354

The American Hero Strike and Stripe has been in the limelight lately, at the expense of Deku and his classmates. She idolized All Might ever since he saved her and her family when she was a child. With everything going too bad in Japan, she rushed to her idol’s native country to take on All for One (who had stolen Shigaraki’s body earlier this year).

Her involvement might be counterproductive, as her quirk “New Order” which imposes rules on people, completely destroyed Shigaraki’s body. As a result, many quirks that All For One had collected over the years are simply lost.

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 will be out on 15th May 2022. The timings are as follows-

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

European Time: 4 PM

India Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11 PM

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 Countdown

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 Spoilers

The trilogy’s conclusion reduced Deku and his schoolmates to the background in order to introduce the American hero Star and Stripe, a hero inspired by All Might who had rescued her family as a youngster. She showed up in the band’s home country of All for One (who kidnapped Shigaraki’s body earlier this year), and everything went horribly wrong.

All for One’s quirks were broken and some of Shigaraki’s body was destroyed after she found out about her own oddities in New Order. The author then moves on to Chapter 345, which discusses the role of UNAMO. As a result of his efforts, the Japanese people were protected from harm in the month following the conclusion of the war and during July 1950, according to UN testimony.

While the final chapter of the book focuses on Jiro’s family, it also explores some of his prior operations in greater depth. Toru Hagakure, the invisible Class 1-A girl, is revealed to be another one of his agents in this part. This is either incredibly self-evident to you or a well-executed character reversal that fans anticipated long before this chapter took place.

Where To Read My Hero Academia Chapter 352?

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, The chapter can be read online on Viz Media.

