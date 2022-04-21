My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Delayed Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. My Hero Academia has become one of the world’s most popular and loved anime series, many fans are eagerly waiting for the release of chapter 351 and if you are one of them you have landed on the unerring page as you find all the information about My Hero Academia, so keep reading.

My Hero Academia is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, where 80% of the population has gained some quirk, and the ongoing manga series centered around Izuku Midoriya and his story of becoming the world’s greatest hero!!

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 was titled “Bound to a Fiery Fate” in this the origins of Dabi’s can be explored further. Shoto wonders why Dabi hasn’t returned home after all these years. , Deku begins a transoceanic journey with a combination of Fa Jin, Float, and Air Force to fly across the ocean to the U.A. However, he was irritated because he wasn’t moving at the required speed. He is uncomfortable because he is wearing a new outfit and cannot use One For All to its full potential. He has nothing in the ocean to stand for Blackwhip, so he can’t track him. Meanwhile, the second user shows up and advises him on how to regain control of the situation. On the other hand, Deku understands that he cannot use his full OFA ability as it would destroy his suit. The second user also invites him to use his quikr if he wants to. When the second user realizes that Deku can’t use powers and the quikr can be an obstacle, he advises Deku to take the safest route possible. Froppy and Uracity are relieved that Deku is no longer on Okuto Island. Himiko informs Ochako, Uravity, and Froppy that she has had enough heroes and has decided to do what’s right. Others also want to conduct their own research. Dabi set fire to everything in the Kamino district, drawing parallels between current events and what happened in Hosu. Shoto, Kido, Onima, and Burnin approach Dabi, who mocks Endeavor for sending his son and three friends into a whirlwind of fire.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Release Date

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 will be available on April 24th, 2022. So, let the countdown began!!

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Friday

Central Time: 11 AM on Friday

Eastern Time: Noon on Friday

British Time: 5 PM on Friday

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Spoilers:

As of this writing, the raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 351 have not been released. The raw scans are generally published on Thursday or Friday as soon as they become available.

Although the scanlation procedure takes some time, it shouldn’t take more than a few hours for a well-known title such as MHA.

The translations are done by translators all around the world, and then they’re posted on the internet.

Where To Read My Hero Academia Chapter 351?

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, The chapter can be read online on Viz Media.

