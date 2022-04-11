My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. A lot of battles are to begin in the upcoming chapter, and this has left the readers on the edge of their seats. My Hero Academia is an inspiring and interesting manga, about Midoriya Izuku, who was born a normal human in a world full of people with superpowers. How he still works towards becoming the Number One Hero despite lacking natural superpower forms the rest of the plot. Currently, the plot is as thick as it gets- characters dealing with people in their past trauma, heroes fighting dangerous villains, and of course, our protagonist, who is constantly testing the limits of his newfound power. Scroll down for details of the latest chapter of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Highlights

Also Read: Serial Murders Revealed In Eleceed Chapter 189

Chapter 350 appears to be more of a continuation of Dabi’s flashback narrated by Ujiko-San. Although Touya was thought to be dead, he somehow survives thanks to Ujiko San, and he adopts the identity of Dabi, claiming that Touya was dead. He planned to take everything away from Endeavour as revenge.

Dabi’s natural flame-generating ability was lost due to the excessive bodily damage, but he could accumulate the hatred, anger, and despair within him to create flames just as powerful as before. However, these could only cause destruction. He tells his brothers that he wanted to destroy everything. Shouto however, is confident that he could face Dabi head-on and stop him from doing anything like that.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Spoilers

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 170 Release Date

There are no spoilers for my hero academia chapter 351 has been put out, and the raw scans will be released on 15th April, 2022.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Release Date And Time

Also Read: Gunjou no Fanfare Episode 2: Release Date

My hero academia chapter 351 is scheduled to release on 18th April 2022. The timings are as follows-

Japan- 1 AM

India- 9:30 PM

UK- 4 PM

CES (Europe)- 5 PM

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Countdown:

Countdown

Where To Read My Hero Academia Chapter 351?

Also Read: Top 13 Lewd Anime [Must Watch] List Updated

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, The chapter can be read online on Viz Media.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc