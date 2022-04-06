My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Release Date And Spoilers: HORIKOSHI DOESN’T WANT TO TELL US TRISTAN DORIAI GETS REVEALED

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more, Khei Horikoshi wrote and drew this Japanese superhero comic series. It is a story of a boy born without abilities in a world where they are becoming more frequent, but who nonetheless wishes to be a superhero. In this article, you will get to know more about its latest updates like My “Hero Academia’s release date, previous episode recap, some predictions about new episodes and its streaming details so stay tuned.

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 Highlights:

The title of the last chapter was “Battle Flame”. We got to know that Deku uses the combined force of FaJin, Float, and Air Force to sprint across the ocean towards U.A.

but he is unable to reach his maximum speed due to his inability to use Blackwhip.On the other hand, Deku has departed because he would have had to listen to Toga’s ramblings if he had stayed.

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Release Date:

We got the information about its release date from some sources, hence it’s decided that chapter 350 of My Hero Academia is going to release this Sunday 10th April 2022 at Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM. So viewers don’t have to wait alone.

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Countdown:

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Spoilers:

In the next chapter, we will see Horikoshi has not divulged anything about ToyaTodoroki’s tragic past after his presumed death at Sekoto Peak. On the other hand, Horikoshi can switch his focus from the Kamino to the Gunga mountains. So let’s see what will happen in next.

Where Read My Hero Academia Chapter 350?

You can read My Hero Academia on any online platform.On Viz media and Mangaplus, you can read My Hero Academia chapter 350 online.

Characters My Hero Academia:

The following are the top cast/characters of My Hero Academia.

