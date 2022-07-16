My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Release Date, Raw Scans, Reddit Spoilers And Read Online

My dress-up darling chapter 78 is all set to be released on 22nd July 2022. Scroll down to know more about My Dress Up Darling chapter 78 release date, Spoilers, Preview, and Where I can read My Dress Up Darling chapter 78.

Converted into a live-action film as well as an animated television series directed by Keisuke Shinoha and written by Yoriko Tomitabyra. The original series was written by Shinichi Fukuda and published by Square Enix and its English publisher is Square Enix, Imprint Gangan Comics, Magazines Young Gangan, and Demographic Seinen, Original run from January 19, 2018 – to the present. And has 9 volumes. My Dress Up Darling falls under the genre of romance, slice of life, and comedy.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 77 Highlights:

In the last chapter Kitagawa visited Gojo at his home. Kitagawa took the supper. but Gojo told her that he had prepared fried fish for dinner, which Kitagawa needed to avoid. but Kitagawa insisted that she would happily call this a cheat day only to have the fried fish. She then asked Gojo if he could leave her at the station. Gojo asked his grandfather and left with Kitagawa for the station.

During the walk to the station, Kitagawa asked herself if had always been like this. But she figured out soon where the fault was. She decide that she needed to lighten her heart with a secret that she had been keeping from Gojo. the chapter came to an end with Kitagawa deciding to try her best to make her confession to him but she couldn’t make herself confess to him and said if she could come again tomorrow to visit him. As she left she was filled with anxiety since she couldn’t confess her feelings to Gojo.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Release Date:

According to recent data and previous releasing dates, it can be predicted that My Dress Up Darling Chapter 78 is going to air on 22nd July 2022.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Countdown:

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Spoilers:

From the previous chapter, it can be anticipated that Kitagawa will again visit Gojo at his house and will finally confess her feelings to Gojo. Comment down below and let us know what do you think?

Read My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Online:

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it from Square Enix’s website.

