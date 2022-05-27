My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, Raw Scans, Read Online

My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 is all set to be released on 17th June 2022. Scroll down to know more about My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 , And what will happen next?

My Dress-Up Darling is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Fukuda Shinichi. It began serialization in January 2018, and even got its own anime adaptation in 2022. It is an easy-breezy, slice-of-life rom-com anime with some unique personalities for the lead roles. Wakana Gojo is a high school student who is so passionate about making Hina dolls that he sees it as his future career.

Circumstances lead to him being involved with the most popular girl in school Kitagawa Marin, who loves cosplay. When Gojo agrees to help her sew her dress for one of her cosplays, they begin a friendship and begin to get closer with each passing day. Read on to find out what the two are up to these days!

Previously in My Dress-up Darling Chapter 75:

Chapter 75 starts off with both Kitagawa and Gojou going over to Kitagawa’s house because it was too late at night and there was a train stoppage. Kitagawa gets very nervous about spending the night alone with Gojou, because she is crushing on him and things like this make her feel overly conscious. However, they have cup of noodles for dinner and also have a wholesome conversation. Gojou stays up all night playing the game.

My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 Release Date and Time:

My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 will release on June 17, 2022, at 12:00 AM according to Japanese Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on June 19, 2022. A new chapter is released on the third Friday of every month. The release timings for the English Scans are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

British Summer Time: 5 PM

My Dress-up Darling Chapter 76 Spoilers:

The spoilers are not out yet, but keep an eye out for the raw scans that will be in circulation on the internet, especially in online communities like Reddit and 4chan, 3-4 days before the official release. It will most likely be out by 15th June 2022.

Where To Read The Series My Dress-Up Darling?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it from Square Enix’s website.

