My Dress-up Darling Chapter 74 Release Date, Spoilers, Where To Read And Everything You Need to Know!

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 74 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The release date of my dress-up darling chapter 74 has been announced.

This article will cover, everything you need to know about My Dress-up Darling Chapter 74, including its release date, Spoiler, plot twists, and where to read it?

My Dress-Up Darling which is also known as “The Bisque Doll That Fell in Love,” is a famous Japanese manga series created by Shinichi Fukuda. The manga is full of romance and comedy which is loved by all. The first chapter of this popular manga series was released in the year 2018 and till now has gained a lot of fandoms.

The story revolves around Wakana Gojo who is a first-year high-school student who wants to become a Hina doll craftsman. His life changes when his popular classmate Marin Kitagawa sees him making doll costumes in the school’s clothing room and asks him to prepare one for her.

Marin was impressed by his skills in sewing that’s why she asked him to prepare the costume of a character from a video game that she adores. Wakana accepts her request although he has never made costumes on a human scale.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 74 Release Date:

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 74 will be released on April 4, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BS T

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 74 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “My Dress-Up Darling.”

Where To Read My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 74?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it from Square Enix’s website.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 74 Cast:

Wakana Gojo

Marin Kitagawa

Sajuna Inui

Shinju Inu

