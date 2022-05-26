Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106 is all set to be released on 30th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106, And what will happen next?

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is back with yet another manga chapter. The much-awaited chapter will be out after a long, three-week hiatus and fans couldn’t be more excited about it. The latest chapter also promises some cute scenes between the lead couple, too!

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi, also known as 774. The web manga began running in Magazine Pocket, an online app-based web manga magazine published by Kodansha, in November 2017. It also got its own anime adaptation in 2021.

The plot revolves around a shy, socially awkward Hachioji Naoto, who prefers to sit alone and draw manga than hang out with people. He ends up being teased by his junior, Nagatoro. Hachioji develops some social skills as he lets Nagatoro and her group of friends pull him out of his shell. It is not surprising to find both of them crushing on each other as the story progresses. To know the fate of this cute couple, stay up to date with the manga’s latest chapters.

Previously in Miss Nagatoro Chapter 105:

The previous chapter starts off with the students of Kazehaya High finding out that they had a “free activity” day. Naoto tells the boys that he can’t hang out with them today, and meets up with Nagatoro, to spend the day with her. They visit the aquarium. They even buy a soft toy at the park.

Nagatoro then asked him to go to Kiymizudera with him. The chapter ends with them walking up the stairs of the Jishu Shrine.

Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106 Release Date and Time:

The chapter is scheduled to release on 30th May 2022. Chapters are released weekly on Mondays. The release timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Where To Read Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro:

The manga can be read online on Vizmedia. It has also been published in 13 volumes, which are a good option for readers who don’t want to wait all week just for one chapter. We recommend reading the manga only on official platforms.

