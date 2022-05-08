Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Countdown And Read Online

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 will be released on May 15, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Korean Standard Time. Ijin Yu was eight years old when his parents perished in an aircraft accident, leaving him stranded in a foreign nation and compelled to work as a child mercenary to survive.

After ten years, when he returns to Korea, there will be lots of food and a place to stay for him and the rest of his family. Ijin, on the other hand, would quickly find that surviving as a teenager is a significantly harder task. Ijin has only one year of high school left and must learn new methods to traverse the school building.

How long can he survive in high school? Alternatively, is the institution able to cope with him? He’s a brown-haired teenager with a tall, gray-haired appearance. He is slightly smaller than the Special Military Force men but at least as powerful. He presently has the upper hand over the rest of the manhwa’s characters in terms of combat abilities.

When he was a mercenary, he disguised himself with olive fatigues and a shemagh. It is his typical attire to wear a school uniform, informal clothing, and his formal clothing (after becoming a bodyguard trainee).

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Release Date

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 will be released on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 AM, Korean Standard Time.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Countdown

Countdown

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Spoilers

The release of Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 is anticipated to happen soon, as previously said. Since the conclusion of the previous chapter, fans of the series had been waiting for Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 to be published.

The last chapter of Mercenary Enrollment has left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what will happen in future installments. This could be why so many people are looking for the Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 release date.

Where to read Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85?

Viewers can read the manhwa on Tappytoon who are the official publisher of the series.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 Cast and Crew

Written by: YC

Illustrated by: Rak Hyun

Ijin

Hyungnim

Doosik

Hyungsuk

