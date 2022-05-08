Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Countdown And Read Online

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 will be released on May 8, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Korean Standard Time. Saturday raw scans will be accessible online before the English release, which is scheduled for Friday. Fans are looking forward to the next chapter, so here’s everything else you need to know right now.

About Mercenary Enrollment

Mercenary Enrollment, also known as Teenage Mercenary, is one of the most popular weekly military-themed Manhwa written by YC and illustrated by Rak Hyun. Mercenary Inscription is one of the most popular webtoons.

Ijin Yu lost his parents in a plane crash when he was 8 years old, and he was forced to become a child mercenary in order to survive. He returned to Korea ten years later to reunite with his family, where the food and shelter were plentiful and all seemed good.

But Ijin soon discovers that the existence of youth is a very different test. With only one year of high school left, Ijin must learn new strategies to navigate the battlefield in class.

