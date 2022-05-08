Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Countdown And Read Online

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 will be released on May 8, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Korean Standard Time. Saturday raw scans will be accessible online before the English release, which is scheduled for Friday. Fans are looking forward to the next chapter, so here’s everything else you need to know right now.
This series has gained a lot of fans after only a few chapters, now it has a new chapter and the number has grown to 84 and fans always want more. It’s correct! Chapter 84 of the Mercenary Enrollment Will be released, and Fan can’t wait to know what’s next in the Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84.
About Mercenary Enrollment
Mercenary Enrollment, also known as Teenage Mercenary, is one of the most popular weekly military-themed Manhwa written by YC and illustrated by Rak Hyun. Mercenary Inscription is one of the most popular webtoons.
Ijin Yu lost his parents in a plane crash when he was 8 years old, and he was forced to become a child mercenary in order to survive. He returned to Korea ten years later to reunite with his family, where the food and shelter were plentiful and all seemed good.
But Ijin soon discovers that the existence of youth is a very different test. With only one year of high school left, Ijin must learn new strategies to navigate the battlefield in class.
Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Spoiler and Raw Scan:
The raw scans from Chapter 84 of the Mercenary Enrollment will be released on May 7, 2022. The complete raw chapter will be available on the Kakaopage website.
The comic will be published in many languages, including Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and English translations available on the same day as the raw scans.
Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Release Date
Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 will be released on Sunday, May 08, 2022, at 12:00 AM, Korean Standard Time. The worldwide fans are too eager now to wait anymore, so here are some international timings mentioned for you guys:
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Read Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Online:
The official publisher of this Manhwa series is Tappytoon, where you can also read it. The Korean readers can find all the chapters up-to-date but the English readers will only find 60+ chapters translated into English.
Don’t be sad as another website called ManhwaBookShelf.com is a place where you can find the latest updated chapters.
Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 84 Cast:
- Yu Ijin
- Shin Yuna
- Koh Sukjoo
- Yu Dayun
- Louis
