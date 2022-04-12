Kilsoo vs. Ijin FIGHT Preparation In Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Mercenary Enrollment is a military-themed Korean manhwa (Korean comics), the story starts when the protagonist Ijin who is a young mercenary and victim of a plane crash, reunites with his family after a decade. He tries his best to be a normal high-school student with that he also protects the family he had not seen for era, but criminals and abductors thwart his path. Wish to know more about Mercenary Enrollment and its new upcoming Chapter 81, you have landed on the absolutely correct article as everything you wish will be covered here!

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 80 Highlights:

In the previous chapter, Kilsoo eventually admitted that he was the bone who attacked all of Doosik’s lairs. He has been targeting Doosik since he came back from Russia.

According to Kilsoo, Dossik had gone soft and lost his way as a decadent gang master. Kilsoo asked Doosik to join him in expanding his home, but Doosik refused and therefore got targeted. Yu Ijin doesn’t show his concern for his musketeers, he does come to the deliverance when demanded.

When Doosik plants out that his family Hyungseok got caught by Kilsoo and is getting tortured, he asked for Ijin’s help. Ijin eventually comes to the deliverance as a masked addict as always.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 Release Date:

The Mercenary Enrollment’s brand new Chapter 81 is all set to drop out worldwide on April 15, 2022. Yes! exactly only 4 Days to goo!!

Don’t know at what time will it be released in your country, no worries as we got your back! The worldwide release timing is mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 PM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 Countdown:

Countdown

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 Spoilers:

The last three chapters have focused on the Kilsoo vs. Ijin fight, and it will finally take place in the following chapter.

The first documents to be released will be the raw scans of Mercenary Enrollment 81. We expect early scans to be published this Thursday, April 14th, 2022, and maybe accessed on the JHS Studio website.

It will take at least 17-24 hours for the redrafting and translation to be finished. Then, assuming that Secret Class Chapter 125 is available on the same day as the English chapter, only then will the English chapter be ready to read.

On April 16th, 2022, the Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 English scans will be published on the Line Webtoon website and maybe read.

Read Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 81 Online:

The official publisher of this Manhwa series is Tappytoon, were you can also read it. The Korean readers can find all the chapters up-to-date but the English readers will only find 60+ chapters translated in English. Don’t be sad as another website called as ManhwaBookShelf.com is a place where you can find the latest updated chapters.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 76 Cast:

Yu Ijin

Shin Yuna

Koh Sukjoo

Yu Dayun

Louis

