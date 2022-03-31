Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 79 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Mercenary Enrollment chapter 79 is all set to release on the following date, and the webcomic will be updated with a new chapter soon. It is one of the highest-rated mangas in YC and Rakyeon’s South Korean manhwa series. It was published on June 30th, 2021, with a preface chapter that had enough of an effect to get people hooked. The narrative follows the journey of Yu Ijin, a young mercenary. He was a frequent flyer who was away from his family for years. After meeting his family after a decade, he decided to live life as a typical teenager.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 78 Highlights:

The previous chapter of Mercenary Enrollment was full of surprises. The readers were left confused and had many questions in their minds after reading the 78th chapter. As soon as Yun’s left Unnie’s conversation, she called up Ijin and told him that she wanted to talk about something important. The readers are eager to know what the conversation must be about. On the other hand, we also witnessed the conversation happening between Doosik and Hyung-Nim. We know that these two goons met after a long time but we are still not aware of what they spoke. So, it will be interesting to unfold these secrets.

People are expecting these two talked about the growing interference of the Mercenary agents in their work. The underworld was fully shocked after the last brawl that Ijin ended up winning. Thus, we can assume that the meeting was held to discuss on how they can dismantle these people.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 79 Release Date:

Mercenary Enrollment chapter 79 will be released on April 1, 2022. For the international audience, the chapter will be available on the following day and time:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 79 Countdown:

Where To Watch Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 79?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from a fake platform. You can read all the chapters on Webtoon.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 76 Cast:

Yu Ijin

Shin Yuna

Koh Sukjoo

Yu Dayun

Louis

