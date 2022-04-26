Machikado Mizoku 2 Choume Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Machikado Mizoku 2 Choume Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Machikado Mazoku first premiered in 2019, like a slice life, comedy anime with a plot that is one of a kind. Directly translating to “Street corner Demon”, it gives a very different angle to the concept of demons. This one is not a bloodthirsty, ferocious demon. Rather, it is a cute, adorable high school girl with a supposedly sad backstory, that is even slightly comical.

Yoshida Yuko wakes up with horns and a tail and her mother reveals the big, dark family secret- that they belong to a “dark clan” that has been cursed to poverty, explaining her poor financial situation. She finds out that defeating one of the magical girls of the “light clan” will restore her family’s honor and prestige. She can finally live a decent life. She finds out that Momo, a magical girl who goes to Sakuragaoka, the same high school as Yuko, lives in the neighborhood, and luckily, she isn’t exactly considered to be the strongest magical girl.

Yuko then makes it her goal to defeat Momo and restore her family’s position. Surprisingly, Momo pities her condition and starts training her so she can finally become wealthy. The second season released in April 2022, and it begins with Yuko writing a challenge letter to Momo.

Previously on Machikado Mazoku 2 Choume Episode 3

Momo sets up the internet in her house, and Yuko signs up on the social media site to stalk Momo and guess her username. Yuko doesn’t even know what the internet is, she assumes it’s something that flies. Lilith takes over Yuko to spend the day with Momo. They end up going to a wellness spa, which Momo, of course, pays for. Due to bad weather, there is a power outage and it is suddenly dark. Momo and Yuko find out that Lilith is afraid of darkness and it is ironic, because she is the Demon of Darkness. They blackmail her with her nyctophobia.

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

It is scheduled to release on the 28th of April 2022, Friday.

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 4 Countdown

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The episode is titled “A New Species Discovered! The Town Cafe is a Demon Lair!”.

More About Machikado Mazoku Season 2

Since 2014, Izumo Ito has been publishing The Demon Girl Next Door in Manga Time Kirara Carat as a four-panel manga satire. To put it another way, there are six tankbon volumes to store everything.

J.C.Staff produced an anime television series adaptation of their manga in July and September 2018. The following season is expected to premiere in April 2022. Yuuko Yoshida, a high school student, awakes to discover that she has demonic horns and a tail as a result of an odd dream about a sinister ancestry.

